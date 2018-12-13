Investment Analysts’ Downgrades for December, 13th (ACR.UN, BNP, HBM, IMO, JOY, PEY, POU, SGY, SU, WCG)

Investment Analysts’ downgrades for Thursday, December 13th:

Agellan Commercial Real Estate Invtmt TR (TSE:ACR.UN) was downgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating. They currently have C$14.25 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of C$15.00.

Bonavista Energy (TSE:BNP) was downgraded by analysts at GMP Securities from a buy rating to a hold rating. GMP Securities currently has C$1.40 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of C$2.00.

Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM) (NYSE:HBM) was downgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating. They currently have C$8.00 price target on the stock.

Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) (NYSEMKT:IMO) was downgraded by analysts at GMP Securities from a buy rating to a hold rating. They currently have C$38.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of C$49.00.

Journey Energy (TSE:JOY) was downgraded by analysts at GMP Securities from a buy rating to a hold rating. They currently have C$2.40 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of C$2.75.

Peyto Exploration & Development (TSE:PEY) was downgraded by analysts at GMP Securities from a buy rating to a hold rating. They currently have C$10.50 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of C$13.50.

Paramount Resources (TSE:POU) was downgraded by analysts at GMP Securities from a hold rating to a reduce rating. GMP Securities currently has C$8.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of C$12.00.

Surge Energy (TSE:SGY) was downgraded by analysts at GMP Securities from a buy rating to a hold rating. GMP Securities currently has C$1.85 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of C$3.00.

Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) (NYSE:SU) was downgraded by analysts at GMP Securities from a buy rating to a hold rating. The firm currently has C$46.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of C$57.00.

WellCare Health Plans (NYSE:WCG) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Shares of WellCare Health have outperformed its industry in a year's time. The company’s revenues have been growing since 2006, driven by an increase in membership. Its organic growth is well complemented with accretive acquisitions. A raise in earnings guidance instills investor’s confidence in the company. However, the company’s rising debt level, having induced high interest expenses, hurts the bottom line. A continuous increase in total expenses also weighs on its margins. Rising expenses threaten to drain the company’s margin going forward as well.”

WEIR GRP PLC/S (OTCMKTS:WEGRY) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “The Weir Group PLC provides engineering solutions. The company’s operating segment consists of Minerals, Oil & Gas and Flow Control. Oil & Gas segment provides products and service solutions to upstream, production, transportation, refining and related industries. Flow Control segment designs and manufactures valves and pumps. Minerals segment offers provision of slurry handling equipment and associated aftermarket support. It also provides specialist support services to the global power generation, industrial and oil and gas sectors. The Weir Group PLC is headquartered in Glasgow, the United Kingdom. “

Workiva (NYSE:WK) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Workiva LLC offers a cloud-based and mobile-enabled platform for enterprises to collect, manage, report and analyze critical business data in real time. The company provides solutions for compliance, risk, sustainability and management reporting as well as enterprise risk management. It serves the manufacturing and materials, energy and utilities, financial services, healthcare, media and entertainment, real estate, retail, consumer goods, services, transportation and technology and telecom industries. Workiva LLC is headquartered in Ames, Iowa. “

