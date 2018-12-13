Investors Buy SPDR S TR/BARCLAYS INTL TREAS (BWX) on Weakness

Traders purchased shares of SPDR S TR/BARCLAYS INTL TREAS (BMV:BWX) on weakness during trading hours on Tuesday. $35.29 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $8.32 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $26.97 million into the stock. Of all companies tracked, SPDR S TR/BARCLAYS INTL TREAS had the 18th highest net in-flow for the day. SPDR S TR/BARCLAYS INTL TREAS traded down ($0.04) for the day and closed at $27.19

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 4th were issued a $0.0272 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 3rd. This represents a $0.33 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in SPDR S TR/BARCLAYS INTL TREAS by 20.3% in the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 13,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,000 after acquiring an additional 2,191 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S TR/BARCLAYS INTL TREAS by 1.5% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 158,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,348,000 after purchasing an additional 2,354 shares in the last quarter. Burleson & Company LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S TR/BARCLAYS INTL TREAS by 9.5% in the third quarter. Burleson & Company LLC now owns 29,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $791,000 after purchasing an additional 2,534 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S TR/BARCLAYS INTL TREAS by 364.5% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 3,310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S TR/BARCLAYS INTL TREAS by 21.0% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 22,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $619,000 after purchasing an additional 3,920 shares in the last quarter.

