Investors Sell Shares of Amgen (AMGN) on Strength on Insider Selling

Traders sold shares of Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) on strength during trading on Tuesday following insider selling activity. $93.55 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $212.18 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $118.63 million out of the stock. Of all equities tracked, Amgen had the 0th highest net out-flow for the day. Amgen traded up $2.09 for the day and closed at $196.18Specifically, Director Tyler Jacks sold 20,000 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.41, for a total value of $3,908,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 28,979 shares in the company, valued at $5,662,786.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Cynthia M. Patton sold 1,777 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.88, for a total transaction of $360,517.76. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 23,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,684,499.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AMGN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. restated a “buy” rating and issued a $224.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a research note on Monday, October 1st. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $193.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a research note on Monday, September 10th. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $229.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a research note on Friday, October 12th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $224.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a research note on Tuesday, August 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $220.00 price objective on shares of Amgen and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $205.68.

The company has a market cap of $121.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The medical research company reported $3.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.45 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $5.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.78 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 9.44% and a return on equity of 54.14%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.27 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Amgen, Inc. will post 14.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Investors of record on Friday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.45 per share. This is a boost from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.32. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 14th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.97%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. raised its stake in Amgen by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. now owns 9,221 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,911,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. Burleson & Company LLC bought a new stake in Amgen in the 3rd quarter valued at $334,000. HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in Amgen in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,527,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. increased its holdings in Amgen by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 35,407 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $7,339,000 after buying an additional 1,097 shares during the period. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Amgen by 57.8% in the 3rd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 3,309 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $686,000 after buying an additional 1,212 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.92% of the company’s stock.

About Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, nephrology, and neuroscience. The company's products include Evenity to treat osteoporosis in postmenopausal women; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha to treat coronary diseases; Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Parsabiv to treat secondary hyperparathyroidism (sHPT); and Aimovig for the prevention of migraine.

