Investors sold shares of VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF (NYSEARCA:SMH) on strength during trading hours on Tuesday. $95.48 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $269.84 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $174.36 million out of the stock. Of all equities tracked, VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF had the 0th highest net out-flow for the day. VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF traded up $0.45 for the day and closed at $91.02

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SMH. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $213,000. McGuire Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $214,000. ARS Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF by 21.6% during the third quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. Murphy Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $340,000. Finally, HRT Financial LLC purchased a new position in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $455,000.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Investors Sell Shares of VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF (SMH) on Strength (SMH)” was posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this article on another site, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of US & international trademark and copyright law. The correct version of this article can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/13/investors-sell-shares-of-vaneck-vectors-semiconductor-etf-smh-on-strength-smh.html.

