Investors Sell Shares of Walt Disney (DIS) on Strength (DIS)

Investors sold shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) on strength during trading hours on Tuesday. $127.06 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $197.75 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $70.69 million out of the stock. Of all companies tracked, Walt Disney had the 0th highest net out-flow for the day. Walt Disney traded up $0.11 for the day and closed at $111.97

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 19th. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Walt Disney to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 9th. Argus raised their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $129.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Walt Disney from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 1st. Finally, B. Riley reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Friday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.39.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $166.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.92, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The entertainment giant reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.17. Walt Disney had a net margin of 21.20% and a return on equity of 21.43%. The business had revenue of $14.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.76 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Walt Disney Co will post 7.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a semiannual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 10th will be given a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 7th. This is a boost from Walt Disney’s previous semiannual dividend of $0.84. This represents a dividend yield of 1.51%. Walt Disney’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.72%.

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 961 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.06, for a total transaction of $112,494.66. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,737 shares in the company, valued at $3,012,773.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 47,733 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $5,727,960.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 77,886 shares of company stock valued at $9,284,819. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DIS. Baxter Bros Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 0.9% in the second quarter. Baxter Bros Inc. now owns 98,636 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $10,338,000 after purchasing an additional 912 shares in the last quarter. Boston Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Walt Disney by 123.4% in the second quarter. Boston Advisors LLC now owns 34,528 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $3,619,000 after acquiring an additional 19,075 shares during the last quarter. Daniel Devine & Co lifted its stake in Walt Disney by 3.6% in the second quarter. Daniel Devine & Co now owns 14,762 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,547,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in Walt Disney by 2.6% in the second quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 104,705 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $10,974,000 after acquiring an additional 2,605 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in Walt Disney by 5.4% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 221,475 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $23,213,000 after acquiring an additional 11,424 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.93% of the company’s stock.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Investors Sell Shares of Walt Disney (DIS) on Strength (DIS)” was first posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece of content on another website, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of U.S. and international trademark and copyright law. The original version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/13/investors-sell-shares-of-walt-disney-dis-on-strength-dis.html.

About Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS)

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming services under the brand ESPN, Disney, and Freeform; broadcast businesses, which include the ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; radio businesses consisting of the ESPN Radio network; and the Radio Disney network.

Read More: How does a 12b-1 fee affect fund performance?



Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.