IQIYI Inc (IQ) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

IQIYI Inc (NASDAQ:IQ) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 47,255,054 shares, an increase of 5.3% from the November 15th total of 44,857,511 shares. Approximately 15.6% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 7,128,904 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.6 days.

IQ has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of IQIYI in a report on Monday, October 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. CLSA began coverage on shares of IQIYI in a report on Tuesday, September 4th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. HSBC began coverage on shares of IQIYI in a report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of IQIYI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of IQIYI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.17.

Shares of IQ stock opened at $18.41 on Thursday. IQIYI has a 12 month low of $15.30 and a 12 month high of $46.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

IQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. As a group, analysts expect that IQIYI will post -2.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IQ. Crawford Lake Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of IQIYI in the 2nd quarter worth about $846,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of IQIYI in the 2nd quarter worth about $533,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of IQIYI in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,173,000. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in IQIYI in the 2nd quarter worth about $943,000. Finally, ING Groep NV purchased a new position in IQIYI in the 2nd quarter worth about $662,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.25% of the company’s stock.

IQIYI Company Profile

iQIYI, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online entertainment services under the iQIYI brand name in China. It operates a platform that provides a collection of Internet video content, including professionally-produced content licensed from professional content providers and self-produced content.

