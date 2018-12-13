Ira Sochet Buys 39,442 Shares of Otelco Inc (OTEL) Stock

Otelco Inc (NASDAQ:OTEL) major shareholder Ira Sochet purchased 39,442 shares of Otelco stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.00 per share, for a total transaction of $631,072.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Ira Sochet also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 3rd, Ira Sochet purchased 11,751 shares of Otelco stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.97 per share, for a total transaction of $187,663.47.

On Wednesday, November 28th, Ira Sochet bought 10,992 shares of Otelco stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.02 per share, for a total transaction of $176,091.84.

On Wednesday, October 24th, Ira Sochet bought 5,228 shares of Otelco stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.92 per share, for a total transaction of $83,229.76.

NASDAQ OTEL opened at $16.88 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.31. The stock has a market cap of $54.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.40 and a beta of 0.59. Otelco Inc has a one year low of $12.10 and a one year high of $17.75.

Otelco (NASDAQ:OTEL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The technology company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $16.25 million for the quarter. Otelco had a net margin of 21.92% and a return on equity of 155.22%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Otelco by 930.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,359 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 7,548 shares during the period. Raffles Associates LP increased its position in Otelco by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. Raffles Associates LP now owns 30,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $522,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Otelco by 19.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 70,784 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,231,000 after purchasing an additional 11,600 shares during the period. 10.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Otelco Company Profile

Otelco Inc provides a range of telecommunications services on a retail and wholesale basis. Otelco Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunication services on a retail and wholesale basis. It offers local services, including voice access lines that provide local dial tone and calling features, such as caller identification, call waiting, call forwarding, and voicemail; long distance services; billing and collection services for other carriers under contract; directory advertising services; and other telephone related services comprising leasing, selling, installing, and maintaining customer premise telecommunications equipment, as well as the publication of local telephone directories and wireline voice telephone services.

