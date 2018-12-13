Iron Mountain Inc (IRM) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.61 on January 3rd

Iron Mountain Inc (NYSE:IRM) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 25th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 17th will be given a dividend of 0.611 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, January 3rd. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.17%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 14th. This is a positive change from Iron Mountain’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59.

Iron Mountain has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 2.1% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 8 consecutive years. Iron Mountain has a dividend payout ratio of 115.1% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect Iron Mountain to earn $2.34 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $2.44 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 104.3%.

NYSE IRM opened at $34.07 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.18, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. Iron Mountain has a 12-month low of $30.22 and a 12-month high of $38.85. The company has a market capitalization of $9.86 billion, a PE ratio of 16.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.77.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.01. Iron Mountain had a net margin of 5.49% and a return on equity of 14.71%. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. On average, analysts predict that Iron Mountain will post 2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IRM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Iron Mountain from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Iron Mountain from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $34.00 in a report on Friday, October 26th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Iron Mountain from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 30th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Iron Mountain in a report on Tuesday, November 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Iron Mountain in a report on Thursday, September 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.14.

About Iron Mountain

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM), founded in 1951, is the global leader for storage and information management services. Trusted by more than 225,000 organizations around the world, and with a real estate network of more than 85 million square feet across more than 1,400 facilities in over 50 countries, Iron Mountain stores and protects billions of valued assets, including critical business information, highly sensitive data, and cultural and historical artifacts.

