Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (IRWD) Stock Price Down 5.1%

Shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD) fell 5.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $11.49 and last traded at $11.54. 3,766,315 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 178% from the average session volume of 1,352,804 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.16.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on IRWD. HC Wainwright set a $13.00 target price on Ironwood Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 22nd. BidaskClub upgraded Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 28th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on Ironwood Pharmaceuticals to $18.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 1st. ValuEngine cut Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 target price (down previously from $22.00) on shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, November 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.35.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.41 and a beta of 1.27.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $68.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.48 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.18) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Ironwood Pharmaceuticals news, insider Mark G. Currie sold 116,651 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.53, for a total value of $2,044,892.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 70,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,239,020.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 120,009 shares of company stock valued at $2,085,870. 7.63% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 42.6% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,839 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 4,136 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC boosted its holdings in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 34.2% in the 2nd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 21,185 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $405,000 after acquiring an additional 5,404 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. boosted its holdings in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 23.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 28,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $545,000 after acquiring an additional 5,500 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 133,892 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,560,000 after acquiring an additional 6,235 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 86,101 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,646,000 after acquiring an additional 6,409 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.08% of the company’s stock.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial biotechnology company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of human therapeutic products. The company markets linaclotide, a guanylate cyclase type-C agonist for the treatment of adults suffering from irritable bowel syndrome with constipation (IBS-C) or chronic idiopathic constipation (CIC) under the LINZESS name in the United States and CONSTELLA name in the European Union; and lesinurad for the treatment of hyperuricemia associated with uncontrolled gout in adults under the ZURAMPIC and DUZALLO names.

