IRSA Propiedades Comerciales SA (IRCP) Given $27.00 Average Target Price by Analysts

Shares of IRSA Propiedades Comerciales SA (NASDAQ:IRCP) have been assigned a consensus broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the one analysts that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating.

Analysts have set a 12-month consensus price objective of $27.00 for the company and are expecting that the company will post $0.46 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given IRSA Propiedades Comerciales an industry rank of 105 out of 257 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of IRSA Propiedades Comerciales from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of IRSA Propiedades Comerciales from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, August 29th. Finally, Santander downgraded shares of IRSA Propiedades Comerciales from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 6th.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Standard Life Aberdeen plc boosted its holdings in IRSA Propiedades Comerciales by 21.3% in the 2nd quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 659,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,434,000 after purchasing an additional 115,786 shares during the period. Bienville Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in IRSA Propiedades Comerciales in the 2nd quarter valued at $471,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in IRSA Propiedades Comerciales by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 301,282 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,942,000 after purchasing an additional 12,212 shares during the period. Senvest Management LLC boosted its holdings in IRSA Propiedades Comerciales by 190.3% in the 2nd quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 166,913 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,173,000 after purchasing an additional 109,413 shares during the period. Finally, Newfoundland Capital Management boosted its holdings in IRSA Propiedades Comerciales by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Newfoundland Capital Management now owns 195,967 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,679,000 after purchasing an additional 2,257 shares during the period. 7.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:IRCP opened at $19.63 on Thursday. IRSA Propiedades Comerciales has a 1 year low of $19.63 and a 1 year high of $57.50. The company has a current ratio of 6.17, a quick ratio of 6.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $626.93 million, a P/E ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.08.

The business also recently declared a semiannual dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 8th were issued a $0.4687 dividend. This represents a yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 7th. IRSA Propiedades Comerciales’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.46%.

IRSA Propiedades Comerciales Company Profile

IRSA Propiedades Comerciales SA engages in the management of shopping centers and office buildings. It operates through the following segments: Shopping Centers, Offices and Others, Sales and Development, and Financial Transactions and Others. The Shopping Centers segment includes the development of shopping centers, lease of retail stores, and other spaces.

