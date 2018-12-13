LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JKE) by 47.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 117,128 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 37,892 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $21,769,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new stake in iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter worth about $101,000. Marco Investment Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF during the second quarter worth about $208,000. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new position in iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter worth about $236,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF during the second quarter worth about $246,000. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC bought a new position in iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter worth about $251,000.

Get iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:JKE opened at $168.37 on Thursday. iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $152.24 and a twelve month high of $187.59.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF (JKE) Shares Bought by LPL Financial LLC” was reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this news story on another website, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of U.S. and international copyright law. The original version of this news story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/13/ishares-morningstar-large-cap-growth-etf-jke-shares-bought-by-lpl-financial-llc.html.

iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF Profile

iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Morningstar Large Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Morningstar Large Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of stocks issued by large-capitalization companies that have exhibited above-average growth characteristics as determined by Morningstar’s index methodology.

Recommended Story: What is Cost of Capital?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JKE).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.