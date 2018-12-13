iShares Russell 2000 ETF (IWM) is TLP Group LLC’s Largest Position

TLP Group LLC decreased its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 85.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 88,457 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 517,583 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 ETF makes up 23.6% of TLP Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. TLP Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $14,909,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the third quarter valued at about $109,000. Avestar Capital LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 70.4% in the second quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 726 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Palo Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the third quarter valued at about $120,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the third quarter valued at about $125,000. Finally, Gemmer Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the third quarter valued at about $129,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWM opened at $145.45 on Thursday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a twelve month low of $141.45 and a twelve month high of $173.39.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

