iShares Russell 2000 ETF (IWM) Shares Sold by Covington Capital Management

Covington Capital Management lowered its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 64,881 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,216 shares during the period. Covington Capital Management’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $10,936,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 34.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,717,811 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,065,416,000 after purchasing an additional 4,747,778 shares in the last quarter. Senator Investment Group LP purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the second quarter valued at $1,392,045,000. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1,591.8% during the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 3,447,968 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $76,744,000 after purchasing an additional 3,244,164 shares in the last quarter. Natixis lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 22.2% during the second quarter. Natixis now owns 3,306,353 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $539,527,000 after purchasing an additional 601,290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Personal Capital Advisors Corp lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 6.1% during the third quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 2,509,187 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $422,923,000 after purchasing an additional 144,291 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IWM opened at $144.82 on Thursday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $141.45 and a fifty-two week high of $173.39.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

