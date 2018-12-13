Iterum Therapeutics PLC (ITRM) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Iterum Therapeutics PLC (NASDAQ:ITRM) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $20.75.

Several analysts recently issued reports on ITRM shares. Needham & Company LLC set a $20.00 target price on Iterum Therapeutics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 14th. Gabelli reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Iterum Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, October 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Iterum Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 16th.

Get Iterum Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of ITRM opened at $7.38 on Thursday. Iterum Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $5.30 and a 12-month high of $13.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 14.05 and a current ratio of 14.05.

Iterum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITRM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 14th. The company reported ($1.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.97) by $0.73. The business had revenue of $0.25 million for the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that Iterum Therapeutics will post -10.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director David George Kelly acquired 10,000 shares of Iterum Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Friday, November 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.29 per share, with a total value of $62,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark Chin acquired 58,000 shares of Iterum Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.10 per share, for a total transaction of $353,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ITRM. Hound Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Iterum Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $129,000. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Iterum Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $318,000. Tyers Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Iterum Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $437,000. Flinton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Iterum Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $556,000. Finally, Neuburgh Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Iterum Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $675,000. 45.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Iterum Therapeutics

Iterum Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, engages in developing anti-infectives for multi-drug resistant pathogens in Ireland and the United States. The company is developing sulopenem, a penem anti-infective compound with oral and IV formulations that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of adults in uncomplicated urinary tract infections, complicated urinary tract infections, and complicated intra-abdominal infections.

Featured Article: Purposes and Functions of the Federal Reserve

Receive News & Ratings for Iterum Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iterum Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.