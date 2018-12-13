ITT Inc (ITT) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.74 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that ITT Inc (NYSE:ITT) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.74 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for ITT’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.75 and the lowest is $0.73. ITT posted earnings of $0.64 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Friday, February 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ITT will report full-year earnings of $3.15 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.14 to $3.17. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $3.59 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.52 to $3.65. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for ITT.

ITT (NYSE:ITT) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 2nd. The conglomerate reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.03. ITT had a net margin of 7.80% and a return on equity of 16.10%. The firm had revenue of $680.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $677.36 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

ITT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of ITT from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 30th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of ITT in a report on Wednesday, November 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ITT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 7th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on shares of ITT in a report on Friday, November 2nd. Finally, Gordon Haskett assumed coverage on shares of ITT in a report on Friday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. ITT currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.63.

Shares of NYSE:ITT traded down $0.08 during trading on Thursday, reaching $50.35. The stock had a trading volume of 8,938 shares, compared to its average volume of 586,151. ITT has a 52 week low of $46.10 and a 52 week high of $63.04. The firm has a market cap of $4.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.73.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 7th will be issued a $0.134 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 6th. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. ITT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.85%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ITT by 1.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,447,321 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $517,482,000 after purchasing an additional 125,376 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of ITT by 1.0% in the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 117,312 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $7,187,000 after purchasing an additional 1,202 shares during the last quarter. Kepos Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of ITT in the third quarter valued at about $791,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its holdings in shares of ITT by 5,825.8% in the third quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 19,970 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 19,633 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sawgrass Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ITT in the third quarter valued at about $2,235,000. Institutional investors own 91.17% of the company’s stock.

ITT Company Profile

ITT Inc manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the energy, transportation, and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Industrial Process, Motion Technologies, and Connect & Control Technologies. The Industrial Process segment designs and manufactures industrial pumps, valves, and plant optimization systems; and centrifugal pumps, vertical centrifugal pumps, twin screw and positive displacement pumps, and water systems, as well as aftermarket solutions, such as repairs and upgrades services.

