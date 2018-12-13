ITT (ITT) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ITT (NYSE:ITT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning. They currently have $57.00 target price on the conglomerate’s stock.

According to Zacks, “ITT reported better-than-expected third-quarter 2018 results. ITT believes strength in its chemical and general industrial businesses, sturdier demand for connectors and growth in automotive friction orders will likely drive its revenues in the quarters ahead. Also, commercial excellence, increased productivity, lower tax expenses and stronger sales volumes are expected to boost its near-term profitability. The company also anticipates that new innovation investments will aid in improving its revenues and profitability going forward. Moreover, ITT remains on track to boost its shareholders’ value over time. Over the past 60 days, Zacks Consensus Estimate for the company’s earnings has been revised upward for both 2018 and 2019. However, the stock has underperformed its industry over the past month. Material cost inflation remains a cause of concern for ITT.”

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer set a $67.00 target price on shares of ITT and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 17th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a buy rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of ITT in a research note on Wednesday, November 7th. Gordon Haskett initiated coverage on shares of ITT in a research note on Friday, October 12th. They issued a buy rating for the company. ValuEngine cut shares of ITT from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 16th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of ITT from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, August 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $65.63.

NYSE ITT opened at $50.43 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.73. ITT has a 12-month low of $46.10 and a 12-month high of $63.04.

ITT (NYSE:ITT) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 2nd. The conglomerate reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $680.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $677.36 million. ITT had a net margin of 7.80% and a return on equity of 16.10%. The company’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.66 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that ITT will post 3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 7th will be given a $0.134 dividend. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 6th. ITT’s dividend payout ratio is 20.85%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of ITT by 1.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,447,321 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $517,482,000 after purchasing an additional 125,376 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of ITT by 2.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,956,878 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $487,437,000 after purchasing an additional 209,102 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of ITT by 14.2% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,617,264 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $466,635,000 after purchasing an additional 945,321 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of ITT by 1.1% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,667,007 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $163,381,000 after purchasing an additional 29,650 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management raised its position in shares of ITT by 0.6% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,848,370 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $96,614,000 after purchasing an additional 10,200 shares during the period. 91.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ITT Company Profile

ITT Inc manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the energy, transportation, and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Industrial Process, Motion Technologies, and Connect & Control Technologies. The Industrial Process segment designs and manufactures industrial pumps, valves, and plant optimization systems; and centrifugal pumps, vertical centrifugal pumps, twin screw and positive displacement pumps, and water systems, as well as aftermarket solutions, such as repairs and upgrades services.

