J Sainsbury’s (SBRY) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at UBS Group

J Sainsbury (LON:SBRY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by UBS Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, investing.thisismoney.co.uk reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Shore Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of J Sainsbury in a research report on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 369 ($4.82) price target (up from GBX 300 ($3.92)) on shares of J Sainsbury in a research report on Monday, September 17th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of J Sainsbury in a research report on Thursday, September 6th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 375 ($4.90) target price on shares of J Sainsbury in a research report on Wednesday, August 29th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of J Sainsbury in a research report on Tuesday, November 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 318.25 ($4.16).

LON SBRY opened at GBX 278.80 ($3.64) on Thursday. J Sainsbury has a 52-week low of GBX 222.40 ($2.91) and a 52-week high of GBX 339.89 ($4.44).

In other J Sainsbury news, insider Martin Scicluna bought 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 321 ($4.19) per share, for a total transaction of £48,150 ($62,916.50). Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 15,073 shares of company stock worth $4,838,099.

About J Sainsbury

J Sainsbury plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food, general merchandise and clothing retailing, and financial services activities in the United Kingdom. It operates through four segments: Retail  Food; Retail  General Merchandise and Clothing; Financial Services; and Property Investment.

