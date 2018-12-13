Jagged Peak Energy Inc (JAG) CFO Sells $190,937.50 in Stock

Jagged Peak Energy Inc (NYSE:JAG) CFO Robert William Howard sold 15,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.22, for a total transaction of $190,937.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,980,423 shares in the company, valued at $24,200,769.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Robert William Howard also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 12th, Robert William Howard sold 15,625 shares of Jagged Peak Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.26, for a total transaction of $160,312.50.

On Tuesday, October 16th, Robert William Howard sold 31,250 shares of Jagged Peak Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.98, for a total transaction of $436,875.00.

Jagged Peak Energy stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $10.20. 1,116,166 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,361,420. The firm has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a PE ratio of 39.23 and a beta of -0.15. Jagged Peak Energy Inc has a twelve month low of $9.91 and a twelve month high of $16.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Jagged Peak Energy (NYSE:JAG) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 9th. The mining company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $155.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $144.71 million. Jagged Peak Energy had a negative net margin of 1.48% and a positive return on equity of 17.35%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 120.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.07) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Jagged Peak Energy Inc will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in JAG. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of Jagged Peak Energy by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 4,856,754 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $67,168,000 after acquiring an additional 361,484 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Jagged Peak Energy in the 3rd quarter worth $225,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Jagged Peak Energy in the 3rd quarter worth $13,888,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Jagged Peak Energy by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,856,754 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $67,168,000 after acquiring an additional 361,484 shares during the period. Finally, Teachers Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Jagged Peak Energy by 37.6% in the 3rd quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 158,163 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $2,187,000 after acquiring an additional 43,215 shares during the period. 28.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently commented on JAG. National Alliance Securities began coverage on shares of Jagged Peak Energy in a report on Monday, October 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Jagged Peak Energy from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 8th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Jagged Peak Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 18th. BMO Capital Markets set a $15.00 target price on shares of Jagged Peak Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered shares of Jagged Peak Energy from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.75.

About Jagged Peak Energy

Jagged Peak Energy Inc operates as an independent oil and natural gas company. The company focuses on the acquisition and development of unconventional oil and associated liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the Southern Delaware basin, a sub-basin of the Permian basin of West Texas. As of December 31, 2016, it held an 86% average working interest in approximately 75,200 net acres with an estimated net proved reserves of 82,358 thousand barrel of oil equivalent, as well as owned a 94% average working interest in 94 net productive wells.

