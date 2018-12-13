James Todd Acquires 400,000 Shares of HRL Holdings Ltd (HRL) Stock

HRL Holdings Ltd (ASX:HRL) insider James Todd purchased 400,000 shares of HRL stock in a transaction on Friday, December 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$0.12 ($0.09) per share, for a total transaction of A$48,000.00 ($34,042.55).

Shares of HRL stock remained flat at $A$0.10 ($0.07) during trading hours on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 475,697 shares. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17.

Get HRL alerts:

WARNING: This piece was reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece on another publication, it was stolen and republished in violation of US and international copyright law. The correct version of this piece can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/13/james-todd-acquires-400000-shares-of-hrl-holdings-ltd-hrl-stock.html.

About HRL

HRL Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides various environmental and laboratory service in Australia and New Zealand. It engages in the management of safe containments or removal of hazardous contaminates; sampling of water and soils for toxic materials, such as asbestos, metals, and other contaminates; dust, noise, and vibration sampling and monitoring; environmental compliance monitoring; contaminated land assessment; ecological assessment; environmental auditing; and project management activities.

Featured Story: Marijuana Stocks Investing Considerations



Receive News & Ratings for HRL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HRL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.