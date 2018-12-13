Jane Street Group LLC Acquires New Stake in Franks International NV (FI)

Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Franks International NV (NYSE:FI) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 932,600 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,095,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FI. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Franks International during the third quarter valued at about $170,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Franks International by 71.1% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 48,020 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 19,951 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Franks International by 52.0% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 70,914 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $553,000 after purchasing an additional 24,262 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its position in Franks International by 40.4% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 136,200 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,062,000 after purchasing an additional 39,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its position in Franks International by 19.7% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 301,848 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,532,000 after purchasing an additional 49,734 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.78% of the company’s stock.

FI opened at $6.14 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of -10.07 and a beta of 1.42. Franks International NV has a 12 month low of $4.93 and a 12 month high of $9.75.

Franks International (NYSE:FI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 6th. The pipeline company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $129.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.82 million. Franks International had a negative return on equity of 12.75% and a negative net margin of 37.17%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.11) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Franks International NV will post -0.42 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on FI shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Franks International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 8th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $7.00 price objective on Franks International and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 8th. Finally, Tudor Pickering downgraded Franks International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.29.

In related news, major shareholder Melanie Christine Mosing sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.36, for a total value of $1,672,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,340,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $94,805,827.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven B. Mosing sold 39,773 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.43, for a total value of $335,286.39. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,292,821 shares in the company, valued at $27,758,481.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 817,001 shares of company stock worth $6,749,947. Company insiders own 67.60% of the company’s stock.

Franks International Profile

Frank's International N.V. provides various engineered tubular services for the oil and gas exploration and production, and oilfield services companies in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: International Services, U.S.

