Jane Street Group LLC Acquires Shares of 141,614 Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (VTIP)

Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 141,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,850,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $149,000. ELM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $194,000. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Finally, Buckingham Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $275,000.

Shares of VTIP opened at $48.08 on Thursday. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a twelve month low of $48.03 and a twelve month high of $49.50.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 14th will be paid a $0.355 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 13th.

