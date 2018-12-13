Jane Street Group LLC Boosts Stake in Bank of Montreal (BMO)

Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) by 1,124.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 90,620 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 83,220 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in Bank of Montreal were worth $7,479,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Intact Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bank of Montreal by 12.7% in the third quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 283,223 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,175,000 after purchasing an additional 32,000 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its stake in shares of Bank of Montreal by 254.9% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 624,600 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $51,481,000 after purchasing an additional 448,600 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Bank of Montreal by 3.6% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 107,650 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,319,000 after purchasing an additional 3,717 shares in the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP raised its stake in shares of Bank of Montreal by 180.9% in the second quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 57,533 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,445,000 after purchasing an additional 37,049 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Bank of Montreal by 89.6% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 909,295 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $70,268,000 after purchasing an additional 429,800 shares in the last quarter. 43.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity upgraded Bank of Montreal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bank of Montreal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 16th. Barclays restated a “hold” rating on shares of Bank of Montreal in a research note on Friday, November 16th. ValuEngine lowered Bank of Montreal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 1st. Finally, TD Securities lowered Bank of Montreal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $106.00.

Bank of Montreal stock opened at $68.18 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. Bank of Montreal has a 52-week low of $68.01 and a 52-week high of $84.71. The firm has a market cap of $43.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.11.

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 4th. The bank reported $2.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.57. Bank of Montreal had a return on equity of 14.97% and a net margin of 16.91%. The firm had revenue of $5.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.94 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Bank of Montreal will post 7.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.753 per share. This is a positive change from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. This represents a $3.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 31st. Bank of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.77%.

Bank of Montreal Company Profile

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. It operates through three groups: Personal and Commercial Banking, Wealth Management, and BMO Capital Markets. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, creditor insurance products, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, and specialized banking programs for small business and commercial banking customers.

