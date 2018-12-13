JBG SMITH Properties (JBGS) Director University Yale Sells 131,000 Shares of Stock

JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS) Director University Yale sold 131,000 shares of JBG SMITH Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.39, for a total value of $5,029,090.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

University Yale also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 12th, University Yale sold 166,833 shares of JBG SMITH Properties stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.34, for a total value of $6,396,377.22.

On Friday, December 7th, University Yale sold 296,913 shares of JBG SMITH Properties stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.66, for a total value of $11,775,569.58.

On Tuesday, December 4th, University Yale sold 160,000 shares of JBG SMITH Properties stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.95, for a total value of $6,392,000.00.

On Friday, November 30th, University Yale sold 100,392 shares of JBG SMITH Properties stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.64, for a total value of $3,979,538.88.

On Wednesday, November 28th, University Yale sold 153,279 shares of JBG SMITH Properties stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.12, for a total value of $5,996,274.48.

On Friday, November 23rd, University Yale sold 51,000 shares of JBG SMITH Properties stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.99, for a total value of $2,039,490.00.

On Monday, November 26th, University Yale sold 126,000 shares of JBG SMITH Properties stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.71, for a total value of $5,003,460.00.

On Tuesday, November 20th, University Yale sold 100,000 shares of JBG SMITH Properties stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.19, for a total value of $4,019,000.00.

JBGS traded up $0.63 during trading on Thursday, hitting $37.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 51,375 shares, compared to its average volume of 678,428. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 3.79 and a current ratio of 3.79. JBG SMITH Properties has a 12 month low of $30.86 and a 12 month high of $40.72. The company has a market cap of $4.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.75 and a beta of 0.03.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 13th were given a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 9th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in JBG SMITH Properties in the 3rd quarter valued at $108,000. US Bancorp DE raised its position in JBG SMITH Properties by 129.9% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,728 shares during the last quarter. GenTrust LLC bought a new position in JBG SMITH Properties in the 3rd quarter valued at $202,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. bought a new position in JBG SMITH Properties in the 3rd quarter valued at $217,000. Finally, Gideon Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in JBG SMITH Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at $221,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.72% of the company’s stock.

JBGS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded JBG SMITH Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 17th. ValuEngine upgraded JBG SMITH Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded JBG SMITH Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Monday, October 22nd.

About JBG SMITH Properties

JBG SMITH Properties, a real estate investment trust (REIT), owns, operates, invests in, and develops real estate assets in Washington, the United States. The company's assets consist of office, multifamily, and retail properties. As of December 31, 2017, its operating portfolio consisted of 69 operating assets comprising 51 office assets, 14 multifamily assets, and 4 other assets.

