JBG SMITH Properties (JBGS) Director University Yale Sells 296,913 Shares

JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS) Director University Yale sold 296,913 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.66, for a total transaction of $11,775,569.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

University Yale also recently made the following trade(s):

Get JBG SMITH Properties alerts:

On Monday, December 10th, University Yale sold 131,000 shares of JBG SMITH Properties stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.39, for a total transaction of $5,029,090.00.

On Wednesday, December 12th, University Yale sold 166,833 shares of JBG SMITH Properties stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.34, for a total transaction of $6,396,377.22.

On Tuesday, December 4th, University Yale sold 160,000 shares of JBG SMITH Properties stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.95, for a total transaction of $6,392,000.00.

On Friday, November 30th, University Yale sold 100,392 shares of JBG SMITH Properties stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.64, for a total transaction of $3,979,538.88.

On Wednesday, November 28th, University Yale sold 153,279 shares of JBG SMITH Properties stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.12, for a total transaction of $5,996,274.48.

On Friday, November 23rd, University Yale sold 51,000 shares of JBG SMITH Properties stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.99, for a total transaction of $2,039,490.00.

On Monday, November 26th, University Yale sold 126,000 shares of JBG SMITH Properties stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.71, for a total transaction of $5,003,460.00.

On Tuesday, November 20th, University Yale sold 100,000 shares of JBG SMITH Properties stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.19, for a total transaction of $4,019,000.00.

Shares of NYSE JBGS opened at $37.22 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.76 billion, a PE ratio of 22.64 and a beta of 0.02. JBG SMITH Properties has a 52-week low of $30.86 and a 52-week high of $40.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 3.79 and a current ratio of 3.79.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 13th were paid a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 9th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of JBGS. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its holdings in shares of JBG SMITH Properties by 13.3% during the third quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 68,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,510,000 after purchasing an additional 7,998 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its holdings in shares of JBG SMITH Properties by 15.9% during the third quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 139,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,149,000 after purchasing an additional 19,134 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of JBG SMITH Properties by 129.9% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,728 shares during the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new position in shares of JBG SMITH Properties during the third quarter valued at approximately $399,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of JBG SMITH Properties by 11.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,035,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,478,000 after purchasing an additional 1,176,741 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.72% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on JBGS shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of JBG SMITH Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 17th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of JBG SMITH Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of JBG SMITH Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Monday, October 22nd.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This article was originally published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this article on another publication, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright & trademark laws. The original version of this article can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/13/jbg-smith-properties-jbgs-director-university-yale-sells-296913-shares.html.

About JBG SMITH Properties

JBG SMITH Properties, a real estate investment trust (REIT), owns, operates, invests in, and develops real estate assets in Washington, the United States. The company's assets consist of office, multifamily, and retail properties. As of December 31, 2017, its operating portfolio consisted of 69 operating assets comprising 51 office assets, 14 multifamily assets, and 4 other assets.

Featured Story: How to Invest in Growth Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for JBG SMITH Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JBG SMITH Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.