JD.Com Inc (JD) Holdings Increased by Federated Investors Inc. PA

Federated Investors Inc. PA raised its holdings in JD.Com Inc (NASDAQ:JD) by 1,314.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,246,481 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,804,936 shares during the quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA owned approximately 0.52% of JD.Com worth $162,971,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of JD. OppenheimerFunds Inc. grew its holdings in shares of JD.Com by 46.5% during the 2nd quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 24,719,292 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $962,818,000 after purchasing an additional 7,842,079 shares during the period. First Pacific Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of JD.Com by 454.8% during the 3rd quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP now owns 9,369,029 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $244,438,000 after purchasing an additional 7,680,288 shares during the period. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of JD.Com during the 2nd quarter worth about $268,795,000. Dodge & Cox grew its holdings in shares of JD.Com by 20.2% during the 3rd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 31,986,772 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $834,535,000 after purchasing an additional 5,382,080 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB purchased a new stake in shares of JD.Com during the 3rd quarter worth about $96,830,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on JD. UBS Group decreased their price target on JD.Com from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 17th. Nomura decreased their price target on JD.Com from $44.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 17th. Benchmark decreased their price target on JD.Com from $48.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 17th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on JD.Com from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 17th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price target on JD.Com from $51.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.19.

Shares of JD traded up $0.39 during trading on Thursday, reaching $22.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 214,893 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,440,440. JD.Com Inc has a twelve month low of $19.21 and a twelve month high of $50.68. The firm has a market cap of $25.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,226.50 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

JD.Com (NASDAQ:JD) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 19th. The information services provider reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.06). JD.Com had a net margin of 0.31% and a negative return on equity of 2.40%. The business had revenue of $104.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.52 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that JD.Com Inc will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About JD.Com

JD.com, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce company and retail infrastructure service provider in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, JD Mall and New Businesses. The company offers home appliances; mobile handsets and other digital products; desktop, laptop, and other computers, as well as printers and other office equipment; furniture and household goods; apparel; cosmetics, personal care items, and pet products; women's shoes, bags, jewelry, and luxury goods; men's shoes, sports gears, and fitness equipment; automobiles and accessories; mother and childcare products, toys, and instruments; and food, beverage, and fresh produce.

