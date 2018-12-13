Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for United States Steel Co. (X)

United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their FY2018 earnings estimates for United States Steel in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, December 12th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Rosenfeld now anticipates that the basic materials company will earn $5.29 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $5.58.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on X. ValuEngine cut shares of United States Steel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 2nd. Longbow Research decreased their price target on shares of United States Steel from $49.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 27th. Deutsche Bank cut shares of United States Steel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $47.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut shares of United States Steel from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $44.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, August 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of United States Steel from $55.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. United States Steel presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.11.

NYSE X opened at $20.70 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.78 billion, a PE ratio of 10.67, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 2.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 0.99. United States Steel has a 1-year low of $20.30 and a 1-year high of $47.64.

United States Steel (NYSE:X) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.06. United States Steel had a net margin of 5.01% and a return on equity of 21.69%. The business had revenue of $3.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.92 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of United States Steel by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,697,650 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $163,244,000 after buying an additional 240,580 shares during the period. Natixis boosted its holdings in shares of United States Steel by 23.9% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis now owns 131,487 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,569,000 after buying an additional 25,328 shares during the period. Zacks Investment Management bought a new stake in shares of United States Steel during the 2nd quarter worth about $218,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of United States Steel during the 2nd quarter worth about $8,847,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in United States Steel by 26.8% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 12,836 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $446,000 after purchasing an additional 2,716 shares during the period. 63.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, VP James E. Bruno sold 12,000 shares of United States Steel stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.75, for a total value of $309,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 54,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,394,027.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kevin Bradley acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $29.53 per share, with a total value of $295,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 102,785 shares in the company, valued at $3,035,241.05. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 9th were given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 8th. United States Steel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.31%.

United States Steel announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, November 1st that allows the company to repurchase $300.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the basic materials company to buy up to 6.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

About United States Steel

United States Steel Corporation produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe. It operates through three segments: Flat-Rolled Products (Flat-Rolled), U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular). The Flat-Rolled segment offers slabs, rounds, strip mill plates, sheets, and tin mill products.

