Jefferies Financial Group Equities Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for ArcelorMittal SA (MT)

ArcelorMittal SA (NYSE:MT) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their FY2018 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of ArcelorMittal in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, December 12th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Rosenfeld now forecasts that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $5.29 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $5.46. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for ArcelorMittal’s FY2019 earnings at $4.87 EPS.

ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by ($0.11). ArcelorMittal had a return on equity of 12.59% and a net margin of 6.62%. The business had revenue of $18.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.18 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on MT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ArcelorMittal from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 5th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of ArcelorMittal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 26th. Deutsche Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a report on Tuesday, November 6th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of ArcelorMittal from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. ArcelorMittal currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.00.

Shares of NYSE:MT opened at $22.17 on Thursday. ArcelorMittal has a 52 week low of $21.05 and a 52 week high of $37.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 2.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MT. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. bought a new stake in ArcelorMittal during the 3rd quarter valued at about $212,000. Regentatlantic Capital LLC purchased a new position in ArcelorMittal during the 3rd quarter valued at about $279,000. Greenleaf Trust grew its position in shares of ArcelorMittal by 18.9% in the 2nd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 9,882 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 1,572 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC grew its position in shares of ArcelorMittal by 84.5% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 14,321 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $442,000 after buying an additional 6,559 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its position in shares of ArcelorMittal by 3,558.3% in the 3rd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 14,816 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $480,000 after buying an additional 14,411 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.13% of the company’s stock.

ArcelorMittal, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates steel manufacturing and mining facilities in Europe, North and South America, Asia, and Africa. It operates through NAFTA, Brazil, Europe, ACIS, and Mining segments. The company produces finished and semi-finished steel products with various specifications.

