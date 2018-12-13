Jefferies Group LLC Buys New Holdings in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (ARW)

Jefferies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 16,000 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,180,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Arrow Electronics during the 2nd quarter worth about $103,000. ELM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arrow Electronics during the 3rd quarter worth about $109,000. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arrow Electronics during the 3rd quarter worth about $168,000. Gideon Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Arrow Electronics during the 2nd quarter worth about $211,000. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP bought a new stake in shares of Arrow Electronics during the 2nd quarter worth about $214,000. 93.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Arrow Electronics news, insider Mary Catherine Morris sold 13,016 shares of Arrow Electronics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $976,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 26,093 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,956,975. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Charles Kostalnick II sold 700 shares of Arrow Electronics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.37, for a total transaction of $52,059.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $950,448.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Arrow Electronics stock opened at $71.96 on Thursday. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $64.04 and a twelve month high of $87.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.17.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The technology company reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.02. Arrow Electronics had a net margin of 1.84% and a return on equity of 15.12%. The business had revenue of $7.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.82 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 8.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Arrow Electronics announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, December 12th that allows the company to repurchase $600.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the technology company to buy up to 9.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Arrow Electronics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 26th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Arrow Electronics from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Arrow Electronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.00.

Arrow Electronics Profile

Arrow Electronics, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions. The Global Components segment markets and distributes semiconductor products and related services; passive, electro-mechanical, and interconnect products consisting primarily of capacitors, resistors, potentiometers, power supplies, relays, switches, and connectors; and computing and memory products, as well as other products and services.

