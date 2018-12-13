Jefferies Group LLC Has $1.22 Million Position in Premier Inc (PINC)

Jefferies Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Premier Inc (NASDAQ:PINC) by 56.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,575 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,631 shares during the period. Jefferies Group LLC’s holdings in Premier were worth $1,217,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Algert Global LLC acquired a new position in Premier during the 3rd quarter worth $2,055,000. Capital Fund Management S.A. purchased a new stake in Premier during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $449,000. Invictus RG purchased a new stake in Premier during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $313,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Premier by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $832,000 after purchasing an additional 1,971 shares during the period. Finally, Bailard Inc. acquired a new position in Premier during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $641,000. 41.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PINC stock opened at $39.76 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.50. Premier Inc has a 1 year low of $28.59 and a 1 year high of $47.22.

Premier (NASDAQ:PINC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.05. Premier had a net margin of 32.31% and a negative return on equity of 23.61%. The company had revenue of $401.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $412.79 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Premier Inc will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP David Alfred Hargraves sold 2,210 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.58, for a total value of $100,731.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,108 shares in the company, valued at $506,302.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Kelli L. Price sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.02, for a total transaction of $684,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 33,074 shares in the company, valued at $1,257,473.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 28,648 shares of company stock worth $1,125,315. 18.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Premier from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 1st. Piper Jaffray Companies increased their price target on Premier from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 21st. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target (up previously from $40.00) on shares of Premier in a research note on Wednesday, August 22nd. ValuEngine raised Premier from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on Premier to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Premier presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.19.

Premier Company Profile

Premier, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare improvement company in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Supply Chain Services and Performance Services. The Supply Chain Services segment offers its members with access to a range of products and services, including medical and surgical products, pharmaceuticals, laboratory supplies, capital equipment, information technology, facilities and construction, and food and nutritional products, as well as purchased services, such as clinical engineering and document shredding services and software-as-a-service informatics products.

