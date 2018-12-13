Jeffrey A. Graves Acquires 2,000 Shares of MTS Systems Co. (MTSC) Stock

MTS Systems Co. (NASDAQ:MTSC) insider Jeffrey A. Graves bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $46.80 per share, for a total transaction of $93,600.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Jeffrey A. Graves also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, November 28th, Jeffrey A. Graves bought 2,000 shares of MTS Systems stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $45.98 per share, for a total transaction of $91,960.00.

Shares of MTS Systems stock opened at $46.40 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $810.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.01. MTS Systems Co. has a 52 week low of $42.00 and a 52 week high of $57.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.79.

MTS Systems (NASDAQ:MTSC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 26th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $198.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $202.72 million. MTS Systems had a net margin of 7.88% and a return on equity of 8.06%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that MTS Systems Co. will post 2.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 17th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 14th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. MTS Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.59%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MTS Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. BidaskClub upgraded shares of MTS Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 12th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of MTS Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 29th.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in MTS Systems by 2.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,811,620 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $99,186,000 after purchasing an additional 38,658 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of MTS Systems by 42.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 128,735 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $7,048,000 after acquiring an additional 38,107 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of MTS Systems by 8.6% in the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 42,006 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,295,000 after acquiring an additional 3,330 shares during the period. Teachers Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MTS Systems by 4.2% in the third quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 35,141 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,924,000 after acquiring an additional 1,431 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MTS Systems by 56.9% in the third quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,738 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $643,000 after acquiring an additional 4,256 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.10% of the company’s stock.

MTS Systems Company Profile

MTS Systems Corporation supplies test systems and sensors in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company's Test segment offers road simulators and component test systems, vehicle performance test systems, vehicle dynamics simulators, electrical motors and energy recovery systems, tire performance and rolling resistance measurement systems, and moving ground-plane systems and balances.

