John D. Eudy Sells 166 Shares of Essex Property Trust Inc (ESS) Stock

Essex Property Trust Inc (NYSE:ESS) insider John D. Eudy sold 166 shares of Essex Property Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.91, for a total value of $43,809.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,621 shares in the company, valued at $2,802,988.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Essex Property Trust stock opened at $258.12 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Essex Property Trust Inc has a 1-year low of $214.03 and a 1-year high of $267.41. The company has a market capitalization of $17.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.23.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.14 by ($1.92). The business had revenue of $350.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $351.58 million. Essex Property Trust had a net margin of 27.01% and a return on equity of 5.52%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.98 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Essex Property Trust Inc will post 12.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on ESS shares. Citigroup downgraded Essex Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $280.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Friday, September 14th. Capital One Financial reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Essex Property Trust in a research note on Sunday, October 21st. Barclays lifted their target price on Essex Property Trust from $258.00 to $262.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Essex Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded Essex Property Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $255.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Friday, November 2nd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $268.11.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ESS. First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new position in Essex Property Trust during the third quarter worth $101,000. Capital Guardian Trust Co. acquired a new position in Essex Property Trust during the third quarter worth $113,000. Girard Partners LTD. acquired a new position in Essex Property Trust during the third quarter worth $184,000. Destination Wealth Management acquired a new position in Essex Property Trust during the third quarter worth $202,000. Finally, First Allied Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in Essex Property Trust during the second quarter worth $230,000. 96.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Essex Property Trust Company Profile

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. The Company currently has ownership interests in 248 apartment communities comprising approximately 60,000 apartment homes, excluding six properties in various stages of active development, one commercial building, preferred equity co-investments, and loan investments.

