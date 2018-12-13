John P. Sharp Buys 5,000 Shares of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc (PHAS) Stock

PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:PHAS) CFO John P. Sharp purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.84 per share, for a total transaction of $19,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

PHAS traded down $0.20 during trading on Thursday, reaching $3.74. 8,027 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 45,358. PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc has a one year low of $2.55 and a one year high of $6.00.

PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 29th. The company reported ($10.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($10.23). The business had revenue of $0.41 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -12.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on PHAS shares. Citigroup started coverage on shares of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, November 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Cowen started coverage on shares of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, November 12th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, November 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, November 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock.

About PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals

PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapies to treat orphan diseases with an initial focus on cardiopulmonary indications. Its lead product candidate, PB2452, is a reversal agent for the antiplatelet drug ticagrelor that has completed a Phase 1 clinical trial and is been developed for the treatment of patients on ticagrelor who are experiencing a major bleeding event or those who require urgent surgery.

