John T. Montford Sells 980 Shares of Southwest Airlines Co (LUV) Stock

Southwest Airlines Co (NYSE:LUV) Director John T. Montford sold 980 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.27, for a total transaction of $50,244.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,075,798.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

LUV traded down $0.56 during trading on Thursday, hitting $50.34. 6,836,971 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,245,839. The firm has a market cap of $28.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.38, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.71. Southwest Airlines Co has a one year low of $47.10 and a one year high of $66.99.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The airline reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $5.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.56 billion. Southwest Airlines had a net margin of 17.18% and a return on equity of 22.27%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.88 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Southwest Airlines Co will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 5th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 4th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. Southwest Airlines’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.29%.

LUV has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Southwest Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Southwest Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 17th. Macquarie set a $71.00 target price on shares of Southwest Airlines and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 17th. Buckingham Research upped their target price on shares of Southwest Airlines from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 7th. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of Southwest Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, September 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.38.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new position in Southwest Airlines during the second quarter worth about $101,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Southwest Airlines during the second quarter worth about $108,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Southwest Airlines during the third quarter worth about $111,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Southwest Airlines by 310.5% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,299 shares of the airline’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,739 shares during the period. Finally, Northwest Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Southwest Airlines by 357.1% during the third quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,920 shares of the airline’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.44% of the company’s stock.

About Southwest Airlines

Southwest Airlines Co operates a passenger airline that provides scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2017, the company operated a total of 706 Boeing 737 aircraft; and served 100 destinations in 40 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 10 near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

