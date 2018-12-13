Johnson Controls International PLC (JCI) Shares Sold by Scopia Capital Management LP

Scopia Capital Management LP decreased its position in Johnson Controls International PLC (NYSE:JCI) by 0.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,478,853 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,775 shares during the period. Johnson Controls International accounts for approximately 5.0% of Scopia Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Scopia Capital Management LP owned 0.81% of Johnson Controls International worth $261,760,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 59,977,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,099,204,000 after purchasing an additional 6,907,864 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 24,324,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $851,362,000 after purchasing an additional 2,803,639 shares during the period. Capital International Investors acquired a new stake in Johnson Controls International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $577,514,000. Capital Research Global Investors acquired a new stake in Johnson Controls International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $440,520,000. Finally, Lyrical Asset Management LP lifted its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 7,395,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,853,000 after buying an additional 598,667 shares in the last quarter. 92.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JCI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Johnson Controls International in a report on Friday, October 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Johnson Controls International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, August 24th. Morgan Stanley set a $35.00 target price on shares of Johnson Controls International and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 2nd. Argus upgraded shares of Johnson Controls International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $44.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.50.

Shares of JCI traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $32.63. The stock had a trading volume of 603,669 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,091,343. Johnson Controls International PLC has a 1-year low of $30.60 and a 1-year high of $41.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.53, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 8th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 6.89% and a return on equity of 11.92%. The business had revenue of $8.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.28 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.87 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Johnson Controls International PLC will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Johnson Controls International announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, November 8th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 3.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 17th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 14th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.19%. Johnson Controls International’s payout ratio is 36.75%.

Johnson Controls International Company Profile

Johnson Controls International plc operates as a diversified technology and multi industrial company worldwide. The company operates through Building Technologies & Solutions and Power Solutions segments. The company designs, sells, installs, and services heating, ventilating, and air conditioning systems, controls systems, integrated electronic security systems, and integrated fire detection and suppression systems for commercial, industrial, retail, small business, institutional, and governmental customers; and energy efficiency solutions and technical services, including inspection, scheduled maintenance, and repair and replacement of mechanical and control systems, to non-residential building and industrial applications.

