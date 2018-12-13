JPMorgan Chase & Co. Buys 11,949 Shares of Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF (EELV)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:EELV) by 3.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 362,087 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,949 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 3.38% of Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF worth $9,001,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of EELV. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $136,000. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $408,126,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $330,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $772,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 155,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,755,000 after purchasing an additional 6,422 shares during the last quarter.
Shares of NYSEARCA:EELV opened at $23.55 on Thursday. Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF has a 12-month low of $22.47 and a 12-month high of $27.59.
Further Reading: What is Cost of Capital?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EELV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:EELV).
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.