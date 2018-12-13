JPMorgan Chase & Co. Downgrades SYMRISE AG/ADR (SYIEY) to Underweight

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of SYMRISE AG/ADR (OTCMKTS:SYIEY) from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a research report released on Monday.

SYIEY stock opened at $19.54 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 1.28. SYMRISE AG/ADR has a twelve month low of $19.02 and a twelve month high of $23.75.

About SYMRISE AG/ADR

Symrise AG develops, produces, and sells fragrances, flavorings, and cosmetic ingredients. It operates through three segments: Scent & Care, Flavor, and Nutrition. The Scent & Care segment develops, produces, and sells fragrance ingredients and compositions, cosmetic ingredients, and mint flours, as well as specific application processes for such substances.

