JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the twenty-five analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $122.71.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America raised their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $126.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 17th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. to $124.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, September 14th. Vining Sparks restated a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Friday, October 12th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a $130.00 price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 12th.

Shares of NYSE JPM traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $101.12. 17,130,680 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,795,604. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The company has a market capitalization of $344.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.10. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a one year low of $99.28 and a one year high of $119.33.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 12th. The financial services provider reported $2.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $27.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.20 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 13.90% and a net margin of 23.39%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.76 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 9.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 4th will be paid a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 3rd. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.16%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 46.58%.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, Director Mellody L. Hobson bought 1,150 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction on Friday, October 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $108.94 per share, for a total transaction of $125,281.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,632 shares in the company, valued at approximately $286,730.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Federated Investors Inc. PA increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 7.2% during the third quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 2,447,984 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $276,231,000 after buying an additional 163,610 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 36.4% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 613,062 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,178,000 after buying an additional 163,688 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the third quarter valued at $6,651,000. Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the third quarter valued at $1,353,000. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.5% during the third quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 31,588 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,564,000 after buying an additional 459 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.22% of the company’s stock.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking, Corporate & Investment Bank, Commercial Banking, and Asset & Wealth Management. The Consumer & Community Banking segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, payment processing services, auto loans and leases.

