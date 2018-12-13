JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers Mosaic (MOS) to Neutral

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have $33.00 price target on the basic materials company’s stock, down from their previous price target of $38.00.

MOS has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Mosaic from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, September 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Mosaic from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, October 18th. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Mosaic from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 14th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on shares of Mosaic from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research note on Monday, August 27th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Mosaic from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $36.00.

Shares of MOS traded up $0.49 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $31.40. 98,843 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,625,562. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.67. Mosaic has a 52-week low of $22.90 and a 52-week high of $37.37. The stock has a market cap of $12.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.45.

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $2.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.95 billion. Mosaic had a negative net margin of 0.80% and a positive return on equity of 6.17%. Mosaic’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.43 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Mosaic will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 6th will be issued a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 5th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.32%. Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.17%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MOS. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mosaic in the 2nd quarter worth about $144,000. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Mosaic in the second quarter valued at about $115,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Mosaic by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 628,085 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $17,618,000 after acquiring an additional 29,387 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new position in Mosaic during the 2nd quarter worth $203,000. Finally, KBC Group NV increased its stake in Mosaic by 405.9% during the 2nd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 121,698 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,414,000 after acquiring an additional 97,642 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.49% of the company’s stock.

About Mosaic

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and International Distribution. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names.

