JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers Position in Cambrex Co. (CBM)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut its holdings in Cambrex Co. (NYSE:CBM) by 6.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 133,955 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 8,977 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 0.40% of Cambrex worth $9,163,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in Cambrex by 14.4% in the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 475,862 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $24,888,000 after purchasing an additional 60,046 shares in the last quarter. Northpointe Capital LLC bought a new position in Cambrex in the third quarter worth about $2,404,000. Summit Creek Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Cambrex by 52.7% in the third quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 235,521 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $16,110,000 after purchasing an additional 81,290 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Cambrex by 5.5% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 81,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,262,000 after purchasing an additional 4,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Cambrex by 54.6% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 210,069 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $14,358,000 after purchasing an additional 74,162 shares in the last quarter.

In other news, CEO Steven M. Klosk sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.76, for a total transaction of $1,095,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 103,328 shares in the company, valued at $5,658,241.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.42% of the company’s stock.

CBM opened at $43.71 on Thursday. Cambrex Co. has a 52-week low of $43.55 and a 52-week high of $69.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 3.41 and a current ratio of 4.54. The stock has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of 11.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 2.35.

Cambrex (NYSE:CBM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.10). Cambrex had a net margin of 22.67% and a return on equity of 22.20%. The company had revenue of $104.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $122.04 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.55 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Cambrex Co. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CBM. TheStreet downgraded shares of Cambrex from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, December 3rd. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Cambrex in a report on Thursday, November 15th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. First Analysis upgraded shares of Cambrex from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $73.00 to $63.00 in a report on Friday, November 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Cambrex in a report on Tuesday, September 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.50 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.50.

Cambrex Company Profile

Cambrex Corporation, a life sciences company, provides various products and services for the development and commercialization of new and generic therapeutics worldwide. Its products comprise active pharmaceutical ingredients and pharmaceutical intermediates that are used in the production of prescription and over-the-counter drug products, as well as other fine chemicals.

