JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers SSE (SSE) Price Target to GBX 1,200

SSE (LON:SSE) had its price target decreased by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 1,230 ($16.07) to GBX 1,200 ($15.68) in a report issued on Tuesday. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s target price suggests a potential upside of 11.21% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on SSE. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of SSE in a report on Thursday, September 13th. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 1,203 ($15.72) price target on shares of SSE in a research note on Thursday, September 13th. HSBC cut SSE to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from GBX 1,400 ($18.29) to GBX 1,300 ($16.99) in a research note on Friday, September 14th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of SSE in a research note on Monday, November 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 1,350 ($17.64) price target on SSE and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 1,337.88 ($17.48).

Shares of SSE stock opened at GBX 1,079 ($14.10) on Tuesday. SSE has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,176.50 ($15.37) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,554 ($20.31).

SSE (LON:SSE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 14th. The company reported GBX 19.60 ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of GBX 13.40 ($0.18) by GBX 6.20 ($0.08).

In other news, insider Peter Lynas purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 1,117 ($14.60) per share, for a total transaction of £33,510 ($43,786.75).

SSE plc engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and supply of electricity. The company operates through three segments: Wholesale, Networks, and Retail. It generates electricity from gas, oil, coal, water, and wind. The company transmits and distributes electricity to approximately 3.7 million homes and businesses across the north of the central belt of Scotland and also central southern England; owns and maintains 132 kilovolts (KV), 275kV, and 400kV electricity transmission network; and manages 130,000 kilometers of overhead lines and underground cables, 106,000 substations, and approximately 100 subsea cables.

