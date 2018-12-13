JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reaffirms “Neutral” Rating for GIVAUDAN SA/ADR (GVDNY)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated their neutral rating on shares of GIVAUDAN SA/ADR (OTCMKTS:GVDNY) in a research report report published on Monday.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Baader Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of GIVAUDAN SA/ADR in a research note on Tuesday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a buy rating on shares of GIVAUDAN SA/ADR in a research note on Tuesday, October 9th. Kepler Capital Markets reiterated a neutral rating on shares of GIVAUDAN SA/ADR in a research note on Friday, October 5th. UBS Group reiterated a neutral rating on shares of GIVAUDAN SA/ADR in a research note on Thursday, October 4th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a sell rating on shares of GIVAUDAN SA/ADR in a research note on Tuesday, October 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold.

Shares of GVDNY stock opened at $47.68 on Monday. GIVAUDAN SA/ADR has a 52 week low of $43.63 and a 52 week high of $50.05.

Givaudan SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells fragrance and flavor products to the food, beverage, consumer goods, and fragrance and cosmetics industries worldwide. The company operates through two divisions, Fragrance and Flavour. The Fragrance division provides fragrance ingredients and active beauty products; fine fragrances, such as signature fragrances and line extensions; and fragrances for use in fabric and personal care, hair and skin care, household and air care, and oral care products.

