JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates Neutral Rating for Osram Licht (OSAGF)

Osram Licht (OTCMKTS:OSAGF)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report issued on Tuesday.

A number of other research firms have also commented on OSAGF. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Osram Licht in a research note on Friday, October 5th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Osram Licht from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 15th. Finally, DZ Bank reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Osram Licht in a report on Tuesday, November 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. Osram Licht presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.00.

Osram Licht stock opened at $44.74 on Tuesday. Osram Licht has a one year low of $34.80 and a one year high of $94.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.48. The firm has a market cap of $4.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.10.

About Osram Licht

OSRAM Licht AG provides various lighting products and solutions worldwide. The company operates through Specialty Lighting, Opto Semiconductors, and Lighting Solutions & Systems segments. The Specialty Lighting segment develops and produces lamps and lighting systems for the automotive sector, studio, stage and TV, and projection system applications, as well as special lamps for industrial and medical applications; produces lamps for disinfecting liquids, surfaces, and gases with UV light.

