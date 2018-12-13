JPMorgan Chase & Co. Sells 37,722 Shares of Plantronics Inc (PLT)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lessened its holdings in shares of Plantronics Inc (NYSE:PLT) by 20.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 145,421 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 37,722 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 0.37% of Plantronics worth $8,769,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of PLT. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Plantronics during the second quarter worth $122,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Plantronics in the second quarter valued at $212,000. Burney Co. acquired a new position in Plantronics in the second quarter valued at $225,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Plantronics in the second quarter valued at $242,000. Finally, Signition LP acquired a new position in Plantronics in the third quarter valued at $245,000. Institutional investors own 97.51% of the company’s stock.

In other Plantronics news, insider Jeff Loebbaka sold 4,614 shares of Plantronics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.02, for a total value of $207,722.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 36,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,629,093.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Joseph B. Burton sold 4,727 shares of Plantronics stock in a transaction on Monday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.45, for a total transaction of $281,020.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 123,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,347,960.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 9,403 shares of company stock valued at $492,419. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

PLT stock opened at $39.19 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.12 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. Plantronics Inc has a 12-month low of $37.72 and a 12-month high of $82.28.

Plantronics (NYSE:PLT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The technology company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($1.05). The firm had revenue of $483.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $506.32 million. Plantronics had a negative net margin of 9.75% and a positive return on equity of 20.46%. Plantronics’s quarterly revenue was up 129.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Plantronics Inc will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Plantronics announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, November 29th that authorizes the company to repurchase 1,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the technology company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 20th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 19th. Plantronics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.14%.

PLT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Plantronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Plantronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 10th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Plantronics from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, September 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.00.

Plantronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets lightweight communications headsets, telephone headset systems, other communication endpoints, and accessories for the business and consumer markets under the Plantronics brand worldwide. The company's enterprise products include headsets optimized for unified communications and collaboration, other corded and cordless communication headsets, audio processors, and telephone systems; and consumer products comprise Bluetooth and corded products for mobile device applications, personal computers, and gaming headsets.

