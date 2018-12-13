Juniper Networks (JNPR) Now Covered by Analysts at Wolfe Research

Research analysts at Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating on the network equipment provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on JNPR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Juniper Networks from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, October 26th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $29.00 price target on Juniper Networks and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 24th. Oppenheimer set a $33.00 price target on Juniper Networks and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, November 11th. Credit Suisse Group set a $21.00 price target on Juniper Networks and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Juniper Networks to $29.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Juniper Networks currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.95.

Shares of JNPR stock opened at $28.46 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market cap of $9.61 billion, a PE ratio of 16.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.84. Juniper Networks has a 52 week low of $23.61 and a 52 week high of $30.80.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd. The network equipment provider reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. Juniper Networks had a return on equity of 10.42% and a net margin of 4.82%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.55 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Juniper Networks will post 1.32 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Rami Rahim sold 5,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.98, for a total transaction of $161,892.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director William Stensrud sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.42, for a total value of $304,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,531 shares in the company, valued at approximately $168,253.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 133,839 shares of company stock worth $3,987,726. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dodge & Cox raised its position in Juniper Networks by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 41,586,457 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,246,346,000 after buying an additional 1,933,700 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Juniper Networks by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,806,114 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,133,049,000 after buying an additional 182,088 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its position in Juniper Networks by 26.1% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 13,910,358 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $416,893,000 after buying an additional 2,882,661 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Juniper Networks by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 11,283,859 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $338,177,000 after buying an additional 273,253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Juniper Networks by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,319,740 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $189,403,000 after buying an additional 480,316 shares during the last quarter. 91.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Juniper Networks Company Profile

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers various routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy new high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that functions as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; cloud customer premises equipment; and NorthStar controllers.

