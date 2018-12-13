Just Energy Group Inc (JE) Declares $0.13 Quarterly Dividend

Just Energy Group Inc (TSE:JE) (NYSE:JE) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, December 4th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.125 per share on Monday, December 31st. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.40%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 14th.

Shares of JE stock opened at C$4.81 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 485.20. Just Energy Group has a 52-week low of C$3.66 and a 52-week high of C$6.42.

JE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. National Bank Financial set a C$4.50 target price on shares of Just Energy Group and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, September 10th. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Just Energy Group from C$4.50 to C$5.00 in a report on Thursday, November 8th. Canaccord Genuity raised shares of Just Energy Group from a “hold” rating to a “speculative buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from C$4.50 to C$5.50 in a report on Tuesday, November 13th. CIBC lowered their price target on shares of Just Energy Group from C$5.00 to C$4.75 in a report on Wednesday, October 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Just Energy Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their price target for the company from C$5.00 to C$5.50 in a report on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$5.15.

In other Just Energy Group news, insider Patrick Mccullough bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$3.68 per share, for a total transaction of C$36,800.00. Also, Director M. Dallas H. Ross bought 11,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$3.96 per share, for a total transaction of C$47,124.00. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 32,448 shares of company stock worth $116,548.

About Just Energy Group

Just Energy Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electricity, natural gas, and renewable energy solutions in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Germany, and Japan. It operates through Consumer Energy and Commercial Energy segments. The company offers various home and business energy solutions, including long-term fixed-price, variable-price, and flat-bill solutions to residential and commercial customers.

