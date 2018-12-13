Karmacoin Price Reaches $0.0001 on Exchanges (KARMA)

Karmacoin (CURRENCY:KARMA) traded flat against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on December 13th. During the last week, Karmacoin has traded flat against the dollar. One Karmacoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. Karmacoin has a market cap of $0.00 and $0.00 worth of Karmacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $23.38 or 0.00704397 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000168 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0708 or 0.00002133 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00003792 BTC.

Linkey (LKY) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00020976 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 46.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0455 or 0.00001370 BTC.

BridgeCoin (BCO) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00013901 BTC.

Matrix AI Network (MAN) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0666 or 0.00002007 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0451 or 0.00001359 BTC.

Karmacoin Coin Profile

Karmacoin (KARMA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 3rd, 2014. Karmacoin’s total supply is 80,949,769,065 coins. Karmacoin’s official Twitter account is @Karmacoingood. The official website for Karmacoin is www.givekarma.net. The Reddit community for Karmacoin is /r/KarmaTeam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Karmacoin Coin Trading

Karmacoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Karmacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Karmacoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Karmacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

