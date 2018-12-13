KBR, Inc. (KBR) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the thirteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $23.20.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on KBR. Macquarie cut shares of KBR from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, September 19th. Zacks Investment Research reissued a “strong-buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of KBR in a research note on Tuesday, November 13th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of KBR from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 31st. Drexel Hamilton set a $22.00 price objective on shares of KBR and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 30th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of KBR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 6th.

Shares of KBR traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $16.62. 1,554,450 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,845,935. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. KBR has a 52-week low of $14.40 and a 52-week high of $22.22. The stock has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.11.

KBR (NYSE:KBR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 30th. The construction company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.07. KBR had a net margin of 11.35% and a return on equity of 13.40%. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.35 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that KBR will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 17th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 14th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. KBR’s payout ratio is currently 21.48%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ClariVest Asset Management LLC grew its stake in KBR by 745,384.6% in the 2nd quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 193,826 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,473,000 after acquiring an additional 193,800 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in KBR by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 120,487 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,159,000 after acquiring an additional 4,582 shares during the period. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in KBR by 80.7% in the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,494,342 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,779,000 after acquiring an additional 667,406 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in KBR by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,067,556 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $64,797,000 after acquiring an additional 248,631 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in KBR by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,584,016 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $279,266,000 after acquiring an additional 499,938 shares during the period. 97.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KBR, Inc provides professional services and technologies across the asset and program life-cycle within the government services and hydrocarbons industries worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Government Services, Technology & Consulting, and Engineering & Construction. The Government Services segment offers life-cycle support solutions to defense, space, aviation, and other programs and missions for government agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia.

