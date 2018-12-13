KCAP Financial (KCAP) vs. Elron Electronic Industries (ELRNF) Financial Comparison

KCAP Financial (NASDAQ:KCAP) and Elron Electronic Industries (OTCMKTS:ELRNF) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and profitability.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares KCAP Financial and Elron Electronic Industries’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio KCAP Financial $28.26 million 3.90 $3.38 million $0.30 9.83 Elron Electronic Industries $11.97 million 6.83 -$25.48 million N/A N/A

KCAP Financial has higher revenue and earnings than Elron Electronic Industries.

Profitability

This table compares KCAP Financial and Elron Electronic Industries’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets KCAP Financial 13.85% 5.95% 3.62% Elron Electronic Industries N/A -9.75% -9.06%

Volatility and Risk

KCAP Financial has a beta of 1.4, suggesting that its stock price is 40% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Elron Electronic Industries has a beta of 0.01, suggesting that its stock price is 99% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

KCAP Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 13.6%. Elron Electronic Industries does not pay a dividend. KCAP Financial pays out 133.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for KCAP Financial and Elron Electronic Industries, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score KCAP Financial 0 1 0 0 2.00 Elron Electronic Industries 0 0 0 0 N/A

KCAP Financial currently has a consensus price target of $3.00, suggesting a potential upside of 1.69%. Given KCAP Financial’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe KCAP Financial is more favorable than Elron Electronic Industries.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

25.7% of KCAP Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.1% of KCAP Financial shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

KCAP Financial beats Elron Electronic Industries on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About KCAP Financial

KCAP Financial, Inc. is a business development company specializing in investments in debt securities portfolio, asset manager affiliates, and CLO fund securities. The firm prefers to invest in senior secured term loans, mezzanine debt, and equity securities primarily in privately-held middle market, and buyout companies. It also invests in debt and subordinated securities issued by CLO Fund Securities. The firm also makes investments in CLO Fund Securities managed by asset managers. Its investments under CLO Fund Securities comprises of minority investment in the subordinated securities or preferred stock of CLO Funds raised and managed by firm's Asset Manager Affiliates. The firm also invests in other investments such as loans to larger, publicly-traded companies, high-yield bonds and distressed debt securities. It also invests in first and second lien term loans. The firm also prefers to invest in secured and unsecured subordinated debt. It also makes acquisitions in businesses complementary to the firm's business. It primarily invests in healthcare, cargo transport, manufacturing, real estate, educate, automotive, agriculture, aerospace/defence, packaging, electronics, finance, non-durable consumer, utilities, insurance, and food and beverage sectors. The firm typically invests $1 million to $20 million in its portfolio companies. It provides senior secured term loans from $2 million to $20 million maturing in five to seven years; second lien term loans from $5 million to $15 million maturing in six to eight years; senior unsecured loans $5 million to $23 million maturing in six to eight years; mezzanine loans from $5 million to $15 million maturing in seven to ten years; and equity investments from $1 to $5 million. The firm targets the companies with EBITDA between $7.5 million and $50 million. While investing in debt securities, it invests in those middle market firms with EBITDA between $10 million and $50 million and/or total debt between $25 million and $150 million. It invests in minority, and majority or control equity positions alongside its private equity sponsor partners. The firm invests through its own balance sheet. KCAP Financial, Inc. was founded in August 2006 and is based in New York, New York.

About Elron Electronic Industries

Elron Electronic Industries Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides technology products in the medical devices and cyber fields. The company offers BrainsGate, a minimally invasive treatment for ischemic stroke; Pocared, an automated microbiology lab system for infectious diseases diagnosis; CartiHeal implants for cartilage and bone repair in weight bearing joints; Notal Vision, a remote monitoring of patients at risk of vision loss from age-related macular degeneration; cyber intelligence platform that detects and defuses threats before they become cyberattacks; Alcide, a security and management tools for hybrid data centers; and SecuredTouch a behavioral biometrics for mobile transactions. It also provides Ironscales, an automated phishing prevention, detection, and response platform; Cynerio, a connected medical device; Kindite, a cloud encryption solution; OpenLegacy, a platform that enables the digital transformation process; PLYmedia, a platform for ad networks; Aqwise, a biological water and wastewater treatment solutions for the industrial and municipal markets; and Atlantium, a water disinfection solution. The company was founded in 1961 and is based in Tel Aviv, Israel. Elron Electronic Industries Ltd. is a subsidiary of Discount Investment Corporation Limited.

