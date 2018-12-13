Kellogg (K) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.35 Billion

Equities analysts predict that Kellogg (NYSE:K) will announce $3.35 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Kellogg’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $3.32 billion and the highest is $3.38 billion. Kellogg posted sales of $3.21 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 4.4%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kellogg will report full year sales of $13.58 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $13.55 billion to $13.61 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $13.69 billion, with estimates ranging from $12.88 billion to $13.94 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Kellogg.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $3.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.43 billion. Kellogg had a net margin of 13.75% and a return on equity of 51.32%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.03 earnings per share.

Several analysts have issued reports on K shares. Buckingham Research decreased their price target on shares of Kellogg from $80.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank set a $66.00 price target on shares of Kellogg and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 14th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Kellogg from $70.00 to $66.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 14th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Kellogg from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Kellogg from $79.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.22.

In other news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 205,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.72, for a total transaction of $14,292,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Fareed A. Khan purchased 8,190 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $62.14 per share, with a total value of $508,926.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 485,000 shares of company stock valued at $31,489,800 over the last ninety days. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in K. Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Kellogg during the 2nd quarter valued at about $205,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kellogg by 1.6% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 61,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,296,000 after acquiring an additional 953 shares during the last quarter. Cognios Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Kellogg by 11.3% in the second quarter. Cognios Capital LLC now owns 40,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,807,000 after acquiring an additional 4,068 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC bought a new position in shares of Kellogg in the second quarter worth about $110,000. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its stake in shares of Kellogg by 104.8% in the second quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 241,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,906,000 after acquiring an additional 123,816 shares during the last quarter. 86.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE K opened at $61.00 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.51. Kellogg has a 52-week low of $56.40 and a 52-week high of $74.98.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 30th. Kellogg’s payout ratio is 55.45%.

Kellogg Company Profile

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The company operates through U.S. Morning Foods, U.S. Snacks, U.S. Specialty, North America Other, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Pacific segments. Its principal products include cookies, crackers, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, fruit-flavored snacks, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, and veggie foods.

