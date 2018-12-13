Kelt Exploration (KEL) Price Target Cut to C$6.75 by Analysts at GMP Securities

Kelt Exploration (TSE:KEL) had its target price dropped by stock analysts at GMP Securities from C$9.25 to C$6.75 in a report released on Thursday. GMP Securities’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 45.16% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. National Bank Financial dropped their target price on shares of Kelt Exploration from C$12.50 to C$8.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. CIBC dropped their target price on shares of Kelt Exploration from C$10.00 to C$9.00 in a report on Thursday, November 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Kelt Exploration from C$11.00 to C$9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 12th. Eight Capital dropped their target price on shares of Kelt Exploration from C$11.00 to C$10.50 in a report on Monday, November 12th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Kelt Exploration from C$12.50 to C$11.50 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Kelt Exploration presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$9.69.

Shares of KEL traded up C$0.23 on Thursday, hitting C$4.65. 1,446,477 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 839,560. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.89, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.48. Kelt Exploration has a one year low of C$3.97 and a one year high of C$10.01.

Kelt Exploration (TSE:KEL) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 9th. The oil and gas exploration company reported C$0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.06 by C($0.04). The company had revenue of C$100.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$111.40 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Kelt Exploration will post 0.139999999306931 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Kelt Exploration news, insider David John Wilson purchased 210,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$4.73 per share, for a total transaction of C$993,300.00. Also, insider Bruce Douglas Gigg purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$4.75 per share, for a total transaction of C$47,500.00. Insiders have bought a total of 340,000 shares of company stock worth $1,555,959 in the last quarter.

Kelt Exploration

Kelt Exploration Ltd., an oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas resources primarily in northwestern Alberta and northeastern British Columbia, Canada. As of December 31, 2017, the company holds petroleum and natural gas rights in 637,823 net acres of undeveloped land.

